Creality Ender 3 V2 3D Printer | $197 | Amazon



3D printing is a ton of fun, folks. I had the pleasure of reviewing the Creality Ender 3 earlier this year and found it to be a delight to use and an excellent entry point for newcomers into the s pace. The Creality Ender 3 V2 is on sale right now for 39% off. The key difference with the V2 is its upgraded display screen. It’s larger in siz e and in color meaning it’s easier to navigate and read off of. You can check out my full review of the Creality Ender 3 to see what it’s like hopping into the hobby as a novice. Whether you’re looking to make minis for your tabletop games, print out useful little contraptions, or just want to mess around with something cool, you’ll get what you’re looking for here.