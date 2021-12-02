Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit and Echo Show Bundle | $110 | Amazon

Pick up this 2-camera kit from Blink, the Amazon-owned budget security camera that has far fewer creepy police partnerships than Amazon’s besieged Ring, and is generally cheaper. For a discounted $110—that’s a 58% discount for two cameras and a smart home assistant with a screen—you can stand in your kitchen and idly sip coffee while you watch your dog poop, from the comfort and warmth of the indoors. I’ve definitely not used my security cameras for exactly this, ever, but uh, people say you can do that. Anyway, this is the cheapest we’ve seen this specific bundle, and it’s not likely to last much longer!