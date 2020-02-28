Spring Jacket Styles to Get You Out of Your Outerwear Comfort Zone

Photo : Štefan Štefančík ( Unsplash

Style Girlfriend Style Girlfriend is the go-to destination for guys seeking not just fashion advice, but lifestyle tips, tricks, and shortcuts - all from a friendly, female editorial team’s perspective. Each week, Team SG will round up the clothes, grooming products and more men need to live their most stylish lives. Prev Next View All

When you traffic, as I do, in writing about menswear for a living, you find yourself in a near constant state of déjà vu. Have we done a primer on how to wear turtlenecks with a suit? you wonder, before a quick Google search reveals that, yes, you have. What about the best white jeans for winter? (Again, yes).



So when it came to rounding up the best spring jackets, I felt that familiar sense of having been here before.



Advertisement

And I was right! You can find last year’s picks here, and the good news is all of the styles still look fresh for 2020. So, instead of simply putting a spit polish on that story, I thought I’d take the opportunity to expand your outerwear repertoire beyond what you may already have.



Three Slightly-Out-Of-Your-Comfort-Zone Jackets for Spring

1. A denim jacket that goes beyond your standard trucker

At The Inventory, we’ve been beating the “Guys Should Own a Denim Jacket ” drum so long, we need to get the damn thing re-skinned.

So I’m going to choose positivity today and assume you all have taken our great advice (!), and there’s a denim trucker jacket hanging on a coat hook at each and every one of your homes in the year of our lord 2020. Wow! This means so much. Thank you for trusting Style Girlfriend with your wardrobe choices. You look great in it. Etc etc.

Advertisement

Instead of letting you off the fashion hook, though, allow me to push you a little further. What about buying a denim jacket in a different style this spring? Liiiike, this Herschel bomber jacket? Or a Brawny Man-worthy Madewell shirt jacket in super soft quilted cotton?

What I’m saying is, this spring, think outside the trucker jacket box.

Topman Denim Chore Coat, $100

Herschel Supply Co. Denim Bomber Jacket, $140

Madewell Quilted Indigo Shirt-Jacket, $158

Advertisement

2. Statement chore coat

Why yes, The Inventory has also rec’d our favorite chore coats here before! It was around this time last year that we made the bet that the chore jacket could become the new military field jacket—a utilitarian piece of outerwear you’d find yourself wearing all the time.

With this year’s new crop of styles, it seems that was a good bet. These lightweight coats are durable, practical, with big patch pockets. And who doesn’t love pockets!

Advertisement

This season, break out from standard neutrals like blue and olive, and try something a little funky. The Wall Street Journal says 2020 is the year leopard print goes mainstream for guys; if you agree, try J.Crew’s Wallace & Barnes style. Or, keep things more low-key with Todd Snyder’s camo number.

Want something solid you’ll still stand out in? The rose-colored Gap number (they call it rust, but c’mon) is for you.

Gap Chore Jacket, $89

Wallace & Barnes chore jacket in duck canvas, $168

Todd Snyder camo chore jacket, $398

Advertisement

3. Coach’s jacket

An oldie but a goodie. You probably have a bomber jacket by now, and a coach’s jacket has the same classic, almost nostalgic #tbt vibe. If you’re like me (and the other 99% of the human population that doesn’t have a six-pack), you’ll appreciate the jacket’s un-ribbed bottom, which is more forgiving on your torso and hips’ lumps and bumps.

And I feel like it goes without saying, but any outerwear that makes you look and feel more like Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights is absolutely a good look. Okay, maybe except for croakies. You can leave those for Tami to deal with.

Advertisement

Native Youth Contrast Piping Coach Jacket, $120

Patagonia Lightweight All-Wear Hemp Coaches Jacket, $129

Hill City Thermal Light Shirt Jacket, $158