Claim Your Free Can of Cycling Frog THC & CBD Seltzer

THC seltzers have become a new favorite vice. With all of its associated health implications, an increasing number of individuals are exploring alternatives to alcohol. This cultural shift toward mindful consumption has led to all sorts of new Delta 9 THC and CBD products that can replace a bottle of beer or shots at the bar.

Cycling Frog FREE Seltzer Giveaway | $2 Shipping

Cycling Frog is giving away free cans of THC and CBD seltzer for first-time customers. If you’ve been curious about this sort of product, there’s never been a better time to try them out.

All you need to do is plug in your email and confirm your age. You must be 21 or over to claim your free can. You’ll be charged for shipping still, but that comes out to only $2. So two bucks will get you a full can of hemp goodness.

Advertisement

Choose between two delicious flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. Each is loaded up with both CBD and THX. The promotion is limited one can per person and is only available for first-time customers.

If you like what you taste, you can buy more packs of four or six cans of Cylcing Frog starting at just $15.