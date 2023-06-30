It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Spice up Your Summer With 20 Percent off at Babeland

Your favorite source for women-friendly sex toys is offering a discount with the code FIREWORK.

By
Elise Caplan
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Keep things exciting in the bedroom this summer with this discount.
Keep things exciting in the bedroom this summer with this discount.
Graphic: Elise Caplan

There are a lot of great ways to celebrate the Fourth of July. But if you need some more (ahem) *adult* ideas, you should check out what’s for sale over at Babeland. As one of the Internet’s best sex shops — and one that’s women-friendly to boot — they have everything you need to spice things up this summer. And for a limited time, they’re offering 20 percent off your purchase with the promo code FIREWORK, plus other discounts and a rewards program for regular customers.  

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Sex toys, lingerie and more | 20 percent off | Babeland | FIREWORK

We love Babeland’s vibe, so this is an especially fun deal to share. They’re queer-founded, their selection of toys is A+ and they offer discreet shipping to customers worldwide. Check out the site to get a sense of their expansive collection, then enter the code FIREWORK at checkout for 20 percent off in celebration of July 4. Your summer is about to get a lot more fun — check out this deal for a limited time.

Advertisement