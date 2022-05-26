U p to 30% off Sitewide | Bellesa Boutique | Use Code MM30

It’s time to celebrate the long holiday weekend ! Our pals at Bellesa have a special treat for the start of summer. Snag up to 30% off sitewide r ight now . When you check out, just use the code MM30, and the discount will appear. I can personally guarantee you will not be disappointed with anything you get.

The Diskreet Vibe is the companion piece to the Diskreet Air (one of my favorite toys ). This vibe sizes down the tech I previously covered when I reviewed the Aurora and Dea, but not the potency. They somehow managed to get all that in just a 3.5” diameter toy. Choose how you want to groove with the multiple sides; there are options. This clitoral vibrator is just as cute as the Air in its beautiful baby blue clamshell case. Both of these cases look like compacts and fit snuggling in your purse. They’re USB charged and waterproof too.