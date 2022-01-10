Top Product: Jack Rabbit Signature Thrusting Rabbit | $126 | Adam & Eve



Masturbation is a great way to channel stress, anxiety, boredom, and pain into pleasure. It’s also been known to boost your immune system, which is quite beneficial nowadays. Whether you’re with a partner or without, maybe life has gotten a bit too routine. There’s no shame in staying inside more either, so now is a great time to upgrade your self-care station or grab something brand new. I’m here to help, with first-hand recommendations from yours truly.

One of my favorites is Jack Rabbit Signature Thrusting Rabbit. These thrusting vibes should be the gold standard to judge all other toys against it. Honestly, most will be found lacking. The Thrusting Rabbit is just out of this world. Its silicone is plush and soothing. Each thrust comes with perfect precision. There are three speeds, and it’s super easy to control with the buttons even in the most intense session. The little bunny ears have seven vibration functions, and you can choose to use them or not. This vibe gives me some of the most robust experiences I’ve ever had with a toy. I’ve tested many of these for you all, and it’s not often I’m literally and figuratively shook. If you want to upgrade, this is the ultimate version. It will run for up to an hour and a half on one charge if you only use the highest settings. But expect around four hours of power on the lowest setting with a single charge. It’s also pretty; the packing is gorgeous and very 1970s. I do recommend lube and going slow at first. I was not expecting this to be so powerful. Very pleasantly surprised, though.



Sweet dreams are made of Bs. The B stands for bullet or bear. Either way, this Gummy Bear Bullet designed by Rock Candy is perfect to take on your next trip. This pocket-sized vibe gives off a powerful stimulator so don’t be fooled by how cute it is. The Gummy Bear is an excellent little snack to bring along on any vacation. It’s a simple single-speed bullet and snuggly-soft. The bear’s textured nose creates an extra sensation whether you put it on your lady bits or even your nipples. The adorable design makes it the ideal silly gift. I actually have the pink one on my bookshelf amongst my other novelty vibrators. This squishy soft vibe is well suited for partner play too. It’s fun-sized and definitely hits the sweet spot!



This is a great beginner vibe if you aren’t totally sure what you’re looking for. But you won’t be disappointed even if you do. The Starlet is now in its third iteration and still a fan favorite for Womanizer. You can snag this powerful little toy in five vivid colors. Now with six levels of intensity, it’ll have you feeling like a superstar in no time. This affordable vibe is perfect for you or your partner to hold easily. All of Womanizer’s toys use improved Pleasure Air Technology and hold a charge for up to 30 incredible minutes of delight.

Sweet Vibes knows what it’s doing. These ladies are committed to making the best toys, and they’ve really come through in the last few years. The Charmed Wand is still a favorite of mine; it’s a boss in every way. For its size, it’s surprisingly easy to hold and maneuver whichever way you want. The curved tip is a nice touch, giving it the edge over competing wands on the market. With four vibration options to choose between, this powerhouse can, fortunately, be contained should the highest setting be too intense. If invigorating performance is what you crave, this is the wand for you. It’s a little extra, but hey, some days that’s exactly what you need.



The Chroma is hands-down my top recommendation for newbies. This is one of JimmyJane’s staples and it’s easy to see why. Simplicity goes a long way, especially for someone who doesn’t quite know what they need or want. Chroma would be a welcome addition to your nightstand. There’s absolutely some power behind this bullet toy. Its sleek design makes it easy to grip for you or a partner. The cool non-porous aluminum feels amazing on warm skin, particularly if you integrate it mid-sexy time sessions. This is a five for five vibe: five modes, five levels of power.



What also sets the Chroma apart are its accessories. There are three sleeves you can purchase to give it a little boost. Each sleeve is made of flexible soft silicone, making them easy to get on and off. Chroma Sleeve One and Chroma Sleeve Two have more of a base for better control. And the Chroma Sleeve 3 is simple, yet offers extra protection if you’re using it for internal exploration.

Best Dual Vibrator: Diosa

It’s no exaggeration that everything from Bellesa is beautifully made and exceptional in every way. When I want to be on my rabbit nonsense, the Diosa is a spectacular option. If you’re into dual stimulation, it doesn’t get much better than this. While I love my Nirvana wand from Bellesa, sometimes I like to mix it up, that’s when I reach for the Diosa. If you’re feeling frisky, Diosa’s seven vibe settings and Bellesa’s signature velvety-smooth silicone is all you need. You can’t go wrong with blended orgasms now, can you?



People often think vibrators are for solo aviators, but I’ve always thought it’s more fun to have a romp with a partner. MysteryVibe’s app-controlled vibrators add another layer of fun to sexy playdates. The Crescendo Bendable Vibrator is certainly an entertaining accessory to add to the mix. There are six powerful motors that you or your partner can control through the MysteryVibe app. As a top seller, it has plenty of happy customers. And honestly, it’s not hard (heh) to see why. The Crescendo is built for you—no literally. It’s made to mold with your body. Its flexibility ensures it hits all the right spots and helps you discover new O zones. Made from safe silicone, it’s waterproof, and you can get it in teal or purple. It takes 45 minutes to charge, and then you’re off to the races. Plus you get a set of position cards for those who really want to get creative.



