Robot vacuums have come a long way from the bump-and-hope hockey pucks of a few years ago, and Ecovacs’ T30S Combo Robot Vacuum shows how polished the category can feel when everything comes together. If you're in the market to bring one home, you can get a great model right now at Amazon for a particularly low price.

The newest flagship has a special ZeroTangle roller that resists hair wraps, a docking station that not only sucks debris out of the onboard bin but also washes and dries the mop pads, and a navigation suite smart enough to generate an accurate house map on its very first lap. Amazon just trimmed the price, pushing the T30S well below its launch number and making the all-in-one package hard to ignore if you’re tired of vacuum lines that still leave crumbs in the corners.

Power is the first metric most shoppers check and the T30S delivers plenty, cranking out enough suction to lift sandbox grit from low-pile rugs while regulating noise so it won’t drown out a conference call. The combination main brush pairs rubber fins with bristles, and the anti-tangle comb above it slices through long strands before they wrap, a small engineering tweak that saves you from digging out scissors every other week.

After each run the vacuum backs into its base, drops debris into a sealed bag large enough to last weeks, flushes dirty water into a separate tank, and blow-dries the pads so mildew never has a chance to set in. All you do is swap the disposable dust bag and empty the wastewater whenever an app alert pops up. Ecovacs’ updated mapping lets you schedule different routines by room, so you don't have to worry about that either. It's all done for you.

