IGI Certified Loose 2.0 Carat Lab Created Diamond | $7,199 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
So, my boss, who really likes Pokémon, has been raving about how this Brilliant Diamond is on sale, and asked me to please write it up. He didn’t give me a link, so I went ahead and searched for it on Amazon, and this is what I found—I guess it’s a good deal, but I don’t know the first thing about diamonds, so I leave that to you to judge. It’s 10% off when you clip the coupon, and that gives you an $800 discount, which really does sound like a lot, until you realize you’re still paying well over $7K for it. Honestly, I’m pretty sure this misses our target demographic by a wide margin, but here we are. At least it’s lab-created, so you don’t have to feel like you’re supporting the immoral diamond-mining business, I guess. Anyway, it’s my wife’s birthday, and I can’t believe I’m staying late just to write a stupid deal about a stupid diamond. I hope you’re happy, Gabe.