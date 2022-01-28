IGI Certified Loose 2.0 Carat Lab Created Diamond | $7,199 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

So, my boss, who really likes Pokémon, has been raving about how this Brilliant Diamond is on sale , and asked me to please write it up . He didn’t give me a link, so I went ahead and searched for it on Amazon, and this is what I found—I guess it’s a good deal, but I don’t know the first thing about diamonds, so I leave that to you to judge. It’s 10% off when you clip the coupon, and that gives you an $800 discount, which really does sound like a lot, until you realize you’re still paying well over $7K for it. Honestly, I’m pretty sure this misses our target demographic by a wide margin, but here we are. At least it’s lab-created, so you don’t have to feel like you’re supporting the immoral diamond-mining business, I guess. Anyway, it’s my wife’s birthday, and I can’t believe I’m staying late just to write a stupid deal about a stupid diamond. I hope you’re happy, Gabe.