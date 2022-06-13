Soundcore Father’s Day Deals | Up to 35% off | Use Promo Code Listed

Father’s Day is just a quick we ek away . There is still time to get your dad something special. If he’s a big music guy like mine , perhaps he’d love a new way to listen to music. Soundcore offers a selection of Sound Frames—glasses with built-in speakers that deliver clear, immersive sound to the space around your ears. They also have a built-in mic and can be used for phone calls by simply tapping to answer. All frames are $70 off this week. Glasses aren’t his thing? Maybe try the top-selling Liberty 3 Pro earbuds which are $40 off. Each item has a unique promo code listed underneath that can be entered at checkout to receive the discount.