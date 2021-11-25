Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72 oz. Blender | $100 | Best Buy



Walking away from the holidays with a brand new kitchen appliance is like, the best feeling ever—at least for me, someone who loves making smoothies, sauces, soups, and anything laborious. Ninja’s Mega Kitchen System makes your favorite recipes even easier, with the capability to mix dough, blend fruit and veg, crush ice, and chop nuts or onions evenly. This thing is one of Ninja’s most powerful blenders, and it comes with lots of containers so you never have to worry about that lone smoothie cup that’s always dirty. Did I mention it’s 50% off?