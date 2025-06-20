Mario and his buds have been dominating the kart-racer space for far too long. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is here to take Mario Kart World's crown.

This hectic racer has you speeding across land, sea, air, space, and time. And for all the folks who just wanted to play tightly designed 3-lap courses, but found themselves stuck racing from point A to point B across wide highways in Mario's latest game, you're in for a treat here. These courses are high-intensity, absolute bananas.

The CrossWorlds normenclature points to its wide cast of characters and courses to race through. Not only are you met with the wide roster of Sonic characters like Amy, Tails, Eggman, and Shadow. Some fan favorite characters have crossed worlds into the Sonic sphere, including SpongeBob, Minecraft Steve, and freaking Hatsune Miku.

Right now, Target has Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on sale for $15 off. In a world now where big titles are reaching into price points of $70 and $80, it's nice to be able to pick up a jam-packed game that will give you countless hours of fun for just $45.