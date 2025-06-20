Stock Up at Crate & Barrel with Up to 35% Off Top Kitchen Brands

If you're thinking about upgrading your kitchen or grabbing a few high quality essentials, Crate & Barrel’s latest sale is worth a look. The retailer is offering up to 35 percent off top kitchen brands, which makes it a great moment to pick up cookware, tools, appliances, and other goodies that rarely go down in price. We're talking over a third off Le Creuset, All Clad, Ninja and more. It's the spring hosting sale you didn't know you needed.

Crate & Barrel’s kitchen section includes favorites from brands you probably already know and love (and some you might not). Whether you're eyeing stainless steel cookware, ceramic bakeware, countertop appliances, or everyday tools that make cooking easier, there's tons to choose from.

This sale is also a good opportunity to refresh items you use daily. Mixing bowls, spatulas, cutting boards, and storage containers can make a noticeable difference in how your kitchen feels and functions. If yours are showing wear or you’ve been meaning to upgrade, the current markdowns help stretch your budget a little further.

If you’ve been waiting for a kitchen refresh or you want to invest in better tools for cooking at home, this is a great place to start looking. Pick up all your favorite pieces before they're gone!