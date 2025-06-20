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Buy One Get One Free: Both Eyeglasses and Sunglasses Brands Like Versace, Coach, and More at GlassesUSA

Have FSA funds to spend? GlassesUSA is making it easy with crazy deals on eligible frames, sunglasses, contacts and more.

ByJoe Tilleli
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GlassesUSA.com is offering a limited-time opportunity to save big on eyeglasses, prescription sunglasses, and contact lenses from top designer brands like Versace, Coach, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Coach, Michael Kors, and more. This includes a lucrative buy one get one free deal for both eyeglasses and sunglasses. Just use the code BOGOFREE. It's the perfect excuse to grab some cute new frames before those precious FSA dollars run out in March 15.

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Buy One, Get One Free | GlassesUSA | Promo Code BOGOFREE

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30% Off Frames | GlassesUSA | Promo Code SAVE30

50% Off Lenses | GlassesUSA | Promo Code LENSES50

30% Off Contacts | GlassesUSA | Promo Code CONTACTSNEW30

If you don't need more than one pair, you can still save. Use the code SAVE30, and you'll knock 30% off frames for eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses.

If you're looking to upgrade your eyewear, take advantage of 50% off lens upgrades for Ray-Ban and Oakley Meta eyewear with the code LENSES50. This code will even work for progressive lenses.

Contact lens wearers will also find great deals with 30% off popular contact brands like Dailies, Air Optix, and Acuvue. Just use the code CONTACTSNEW30 for free shipping on orders.

All deals via the promo codes are valid through March 15, 2026, and include free shipping.

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