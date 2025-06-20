Apple's $600 MacBook Is Everything We Want In A Laptop

Have you been looking for a reason to pick up a new MacBook? Well that's a nice coincidence since Apple just dropped their most affordable laptop to date, the MacBook Neo. The Neo starts at just $599, and reviewers are already saying it may be the best, especially when you compare it to similar models like the MacBook Air that starts at $1,099.

This is an insanely affordable MacBook that's rife with budget-priced yet competent features to rival even the MacBook Air. It has a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, an A18 Pro chip, and a massive 16 hours of battery, all starting at $599 depending on which configuration you choose. With the base model you do miss out on the signature TouchID and backlit keyboard, but for the price, it seems like a sacrifice worth making.

What's more, it comes in four super fun colors: Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo, with two SSD options: 256GB and 512GB, both with 8GB of RAM. They have a 5-Core GPU and a 16-Core neural engine to power everything. And with all this, it's extremely light so you can toss it into your bag and go to get on with your day.

This is an exciting addition to Apple's offerings of MacBooks, and if you've hesitated based on how expensive they've been in the past, now's the time to lock in one for yourself before they sell out, again. Head to just about any retailer and score one for yourself.