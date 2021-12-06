INC Men’s Floral-Print Jacket | $26 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND

Sun + Stone Men’s Nial Patchwork Jacket | $32 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND

Men’s Borg Denim Jacket | $56 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND

Hugo Boss Men’s Cashmere Coat | $1327 | Macy’s | Promo Code FRIEND





Hey you better get in here and look at some of these coats and jackets Macy’s has on sale right now with the promo code FRIEND. As of the time of this writing, there are 334 of them and obviously I’m not going to tell you about all of them, but look, they’re as cheap as $26, as in the case of this wacky floral-print jacket that I’m so tempted to buy for myself that I photoshopped my own face in so I could see how it looks on me. Like this $32 Sun + Stone Nial p atchwork j acket and many others involved in the deal , it’s already marked down , so you’re getting an additional 30% savings on lots of these. And of course, resistance is useless against this Cotton On Borg d enim j acket, priced at $56 after the promo code and available in two colors: Natural and Grunge Black. Finally, you can find the largest discount in raw dollars in this Hugo Boss slim-fit cashmere coat, which drops by $568 with this discount! It’s still $1,327, but hey, maybe you feel like being a baller right now.

There are so many more jackets and coats in this sale, and lots of them look like they came out of the wardrobe room of The 5th Element or something, so go check them out just for that . I will photoshop your face onto them for $200 each.