Zack Snyder’s Justice League (4KUHD Blu-ray) | $31 | Amazon

It’s rare that fans can whine about something and get what they want. First was Sonic the Hedgehog’s character design, the second was this here edit of Justice League. Perhaps next the fandom can tackle whatever the hell is going on with the Super Mario movie. In any case, Celebrate this victory by picking up the Snyder Cut in 4KUHD and then seeking out a 4K 4:3 television to watch it the way it was meant to be seen.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/15/2021 and updated with new information on 09/28/2021.