Snag These Newly-Released Midnight Black PlayStation Accessories and Game in Style

Looking to kit out your PS5? You’ve got tons of options coming up. PlayStation’s expanding its sleek Midnight Black collection with four new additions hitting stores February 21st. While there aren’t any launch discounts (yet), these new peripherals bring some serious upgrades to the PS5 ecosystem. Here’s what you can look forward to.

PULSE Elite Wireless Headset | $150 | PlayStation Direct

The high-end headset packs planar magnetic drivers for crystal-clear audio and uses AI-powered noise rejection to keep your chat crystal clear. With 30 hours of battery life and a slick charging hanger included, it’s built for those marathon gaming sessions.

PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds | $200 | PlayStation Direct

These compact earbuds don’t skimp on features - you get the same planar magnetic drivers as the Elite headset, plus dual device connectivity so you can take calls while gaming. The charging case adds 10 extra hours to the 5-hour battery life.

DualSense Edge Wireless Controller | $200 | PlayStation Direct

The pro-grade controller gets the Midnight Black treatment, keeping all the customization features like swappable stick caps, mappable back buttons, and adjustable trigger stops.

PlayStation Portal Remote Player | $200 | PlayStation Direct

This handheld PS5 streaming device sports an 8-inch 1080p display capable of 60fps gameplay. While it requires a PS5 and good Wi-Fi connection, it’s perfect for playing your PS5 games anywhere in the house.

If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your PS5 setup with some matching accessories, this new collection hits all the right notes. Just remember these are likely to sell out fast, so grab them while you can.