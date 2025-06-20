Still looking to buy an Apple Watch? Looks like now may be the best time to pounce if you don't mind being a few models behind. You can head to StackSocial right now to get the Apple Watch Series 7 for a massive discount right now. That means 68% off, making it just $155.

larger always-on display with edge-to-edge glass—plus GPS and LTE baked in so you can stream music, grab calls, and tap Apple Pay when your phone’s at home. The Series 7 also introduced Apple’s full QWERTY swipe keyboard, faster charging, and tougher crack-resistant glass, all of which carry over in these graded units.

Each watch has been cleaned, tested, and repackaged with a fresh charging puck, then backed by StackSocial’s warranty, so you’re not gambling on a mystery e-tailer. Battery health sits within Apple’s recommended range, and watchOS updates keep rolling for several more years.

If you’ve wanted sleep tracking, ECG readings, and fall detection without dropping flagship money, this is the sweet spot—cheaper than many fitness bands yet miles more capable.

Stock on refurb Apple gear tends to evaporate after word spreads, especially in the Midnight finish on offer here. Lock one in while the $155 tag is still live at StackSocial and maybe grab another just to have on hand as an extra.