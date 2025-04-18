Snag a 2023 M2 Mac mini and Save Hundreds at StackSocial

We’re used to seeing excellent deals on refurbished Apple computer at StackSocial, but when one pops up on a deice that’s barely 2 years old and fully loaded with the very latest features including Apple Intelligence, it’s a serious eye-catcher. That’s what’s happening right now with this deal on the 2023 M2 Mac mini, which you can get with 256GB of storage for just $360 (27% off) or fully loaded with 512GB for $460 (23% off).

The M2 processor chip gives this Mac mini enough oomph to do everything from hardcore number-crunching to 8K video editing, and it’s preloaded with macOS Ventura, which you can upgrade to the current Sequoia.

2023 M2 Mac mini 256GB (refurbished) | $360 | StackSocial

2023 M2 Mac mini 512GB (refurbished) | $460 | StackSocial

For the unfamiliar, the Mac mini is Apple’s exceptionally compact desktop computer (7.75 inches square and just 1.4 inches tall) which comes without monitor, keyboard, or mouse. But it can support up to 2 displays via Thunderbolt and/or HDMI ports, and it also has 2 USB-A ports and a Gigabit Ethernet port, so hardwired connectivity is never an issue. Nor is wireless connectivity, thanks to its blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 capabilities.

Grade A refurbished means this unit is as close to new and unboxed as possible, with a battery that’s at 80% or greater health. Tack on free shipping in case you need one more reason to jump on this deal. Head to StackSocial now and grab a fully-loaded Mac mini for hundreds of dollars less than a brand-new one.