Pretzels.com

What if I told you you could get gourmet pretzels delivered to your door in just about three days? Fresh baked, crunchy, and snackable delights that are as giftable as they are delicious. I won’t judge if you order them for yourself (I might), but Pretzles.com has customizable gift sets, with dozens of sweet and savory flavors to choose from. Order sets of three, six, or twelve tubes , each filled to the brim with one full pound of pretzels. Pair salty caramel with tangy mustard, or cinnamon with buffalo wings . The crunch is in your hand!

