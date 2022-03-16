Ulta Beauty Rose Quartz Facial Roller | $10 | Ulta



Facial rollers: What are they? They’re great, is what they are. While beauty gadgets like the Ulta Rose Quartz Facial Roller may seem like the trend du jour for the uninitiated, they actually have their roots in ancient Chinese practices. Using natural stones to massage your skin can ease tension as it soothes and calms its appearance. (I like to leave mine in the fridge, but not near leftovers.) If you’re curious about it, it’s really that simple: You roll this thing on your face and look and feel better. Best of all, this one from Ulta is 50% off right now. Grab it for $10 today and assure yourself it’s the solution to everything.