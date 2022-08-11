Save 25% on Select Pokémon | GameStop

Snorlax is the best Pokémon. I’m just gonna come out and say it. And after all these years, he’s finally getting his due. A ton of merch has been made in his image and they’re all just wonderful. You can sit in a giant bean bag of this big boy for $187 while also drinking some coffee or tea out of a mug that looks like his noggin for $16. There’s also some other cool stuff worth checking out in this Pokémon sale at GameStop, but nothing holds a candle to this chubby sleep man you can stick in your living room.

