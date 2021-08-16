Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (PS4) | $20 | Amazon

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory (Switch) | $25 | Amazon

The Kingdom Hearts series is known for a lot of things. Action, story, characters, you name it. But it also features some iconic music. Who among us won’t belt out Simple and Clean every time we hear that hook? Then there’s the criminally underrated Sanctuary, which is my personal favorite. That’s not even to mention the series’ original score. If you want all of the tunes from Kingdom Hearts without all of the RPG shenanigans, Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory is on sale for $20 today. This rhythm game features over 140 tracks to play on in both shingle and multiplayer modes. If you’ve always been interesting in Kingdom Hearts, but too intimidated by it, hell, why not just play this and call it a day?

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 02/15/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/16/2021.