Asus Laptops, Desktops, and Chromebooks | Up to 52% off

Ahead of the rush of Black Friday, Asus has a number of its laptops, desktop, and Chromebooks on sale right now. Get your holiday shopping done ahead of schedule or simply treat yourself to a new device because you know you deserve it. Hey, it’s been a long year and you’ve worked hard.

This Chr omebook is built with a rugged body and military-grade durability. Perfect if needed to be used outside or taken with you all over.



This 11.6" ultra-slim display is lightweight and compact. Great for daily computing and productivity tasks.

This gaming laptop packs a GeForce GTX 1650, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Great to get you started as a PC gamer.



Get things done quickly and efficiently with the help of this Vivobook’s 11th-generation i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.



Get some real gaming done on this Asus rig that is built with a GeForce RTX 3050 along with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.



Looking for a tower to play on, this rig comes with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You’ll also get a mouse and keyboard thrown in too.

This laptop offers the most versatility on the list— allowing you to game pretty fluidly with its GeForce GTTX 1650, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD while also equipped with a keyboard that can be flipped back to use the laptop as a tablet.