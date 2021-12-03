Pokemon Die-Cast Poke Ball Replica | $100 | GameStop
Show off that you are the ultimate Pokémon trainer when you pick up the closest thing we have to an actual real-life Poké ball. This replica is made with a finely detailed metal shell and premium painted finish. Each one is uniquely numbered and comes with a presentation case. The dang thing even has a proximity sensor so it glows when it detects nearby motion. Though it doesn’t look like there is any way to let it know you are holding down-B so I’m not sure how helpful that will be when catching Pokémon. You can get it for $100 at GameStop
