Pokemon Die-Cast Poke Ball Replica | $100 | GameStop

Show off that you are the ultimate Pok é mon trainer when you pick up the closest thing we have to an actual real-life Pok é ball. This replica is made with a finely detailed metal shell and premium painted finish. E ach one is uniquely numbered and comes with a presentation case. The dang thing even has a proximity sensor so it glows when it detects nearby motion. Though it doesn’t look like there is any way to let it know you are holding down- B so I’m not sure how helpful that will be when catching Pokémon. You can get it for $100 at GameStop

Advertisement