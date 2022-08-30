Ponto Footwear

Step into all-day comfort with Ponto Footwear, a sustainable footwear brand focused on style and comfort. Their multi-occasion styles take you from the office, to dinner , to neighborhood errands, with a sugarcane-based foam bottom and slick recycled leather upper . Weather isn’t a problem—they’re highly water resistant and slip-proof, so even if it rains all day, you’ll be stylin’ safely . N o t only is Ponto Footwear sustainably made, but a portion of each purchase goes to the Changing Tides Foundation too. Basically, these SoCal-cool shoes look good, do good, and encourage a harmonious relationship to the environment.