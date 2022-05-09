Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Next Level Edition (PS5) | $55 | Amazon

This had-to-put-down looter shooter spun off from a DLC in Borderlands 2—Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep. Taking the tried and true formula of these games and giving it a Dungeons & Dragons coat of paint is a nice match for the series. If you’ve been curious to pick it up, you can check out Kotaku’s full review and consider saving $15 on the Next Level Edition. This version is optimized for the current-gen consoles and includes the Dragon Lord Pack bonus content which gets you armor, weapons, spells, and more.