Sticking to a fitness routine often comes down to making the experience enjoyable. One simple upgrade that can change how workouts feel is a solid pair of headphones. For runners and gym-goers who want great audio without tuning out the world, bone conduction headphones offer a compelling option.

The Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 stands out because it doesn’t sit inside your ears. Instead, it rests just outside them and sends sound through your cheekbones using bone conduction technology. The result is clear audio while your ears remain open to ambient noise. That extra awareness matters during outdoor runs, busy gym sessions, or crowded paths where staying alert adds peace of mind.

Comfort plays a big role in consistency, and these headphones are designed to disappear once you start moving. A lightweight titanium frame wraps securely around the head, similar to sunglasses worn backward, so there’s no slipping or adjusting mid-run. Battery life stretches up to 12 hours on a full charge, and a quick five-minute charge delivers around 90 minutes of listening time.

Fit options include a standard and a mini size for smaller heads, and both versions come in multiple colors. Pricing currently reflects a notable discount, making them an appealing upgrade for anyone serious about enjoying their workouts.