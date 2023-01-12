Shiny Happy Teeth: Take Up to 37% Off the Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Philips Sonicare Sale | Up to 37% Off | Amazon

If you’re not on the electric toothbrush train: what gives? Philips Sonicare toothbrushes are currently up to 37% off at Amazon right now—in a few different, interesting models. The Expert Clean 7500 removes 10 times more plaque than your standard, manual toothbrush. The set includes a USB charging case for travel, so your best brush can travel with you. The DiamondClean 9500 is also on-sale; this one boasts five different modes to help your mouth clean up nice, including “ gum health” and “tongue care” modes. No molar crevice will go un-cleaned, you know? B oth the ExpertClean and the DiamondClean are going to give you a much better brushing than your average toothbrush. Thank goodness they’re on sale.