It's all consuming.
Shave off 20% of the Price of This Phillips Electric Razor

Get yourself an electric razor with a charging stand and storage pouch for just $64.

Joe Tilleli
Image for article titled Shave off 20% of the Price of This Phillips Electric Razor
Standard razors always irritate my skin — especially on my neck — leaving me with a bad razor burn. I much prefer an electric shaver. You can achieve a super close shave and leave your skin feeling great. If you’re looking to make the switch, Phillips has one of its bestselling razors on sale for 20% off. This Norelco Shaver 3800 wet and dry shaver comes with a charging stand and travel case. It has a pop-up trimmer to shape the edges of your beard perfectly.

The shaver with the charging stand and storage pouch normally goes for $80, but right now you can score yourself the set for 20% off.

