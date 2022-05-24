Father’s Day CBD Bundle | $50 | Cornbread Hemp



Not sure what to get Dad for Father’s Day this year? How about ... flowers? Or at the very least, a bundle of relaxing CBD products made from whole flower hemp oil that’s grown in Kentucky and USDA-certified organic. Yes, I’m talking about the Father’s Day CBD Bundle from Cornbread Hemp. It’s down to $50 right now (from the $95 the bundle would be if you built it on your own), and it’s a must- have for dads who love their CBD and those just coming around to the concept alike. The set includes a 30-pack of Organic Berry Gummies (20mg CBD/1mg THC per gummy), Cornbread’s signature Whole Flower CBD Oil (25mg CBD/1mg THC per dose, so great for winding down before bed), and a $20 gift card to the site for your dad to put towards his new favorite thing (or discovering something new). No additional discounts or codes are needed to redeem this price. Oh, and if you’re waffling on whether he might be a CBD guy after all, you have time, since the bundle is on sale through Father’s Day. Which is June 19th in the US, FYI.