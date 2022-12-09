We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Samsung has partnered with Xbox to make it even easier for anyone to start gaming. Xbox Game Pass is a subscription model that grants members access to hundreds of games like Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Minecraft, Hitman Trilogy, and more. Not only do you have access to play for no additional free, but you can also play via the cloud on a phone, tablet, or web browser. So where does Samsung come in? Well, they’ve just announced that any 2021 or 2022 model TV can now download the Xbox app directly to the interface, allowing you to play tons of Xbox games in your living room without even needing an Xbox. That’s not all though ... these Samsung is bundling these TVs with three free months of Game Pass plus a free Xbox controller so you will have everything you need to start gaming. Below are several TVs which qualify for the bundle.

Enjoy realistic 3D audio that makes you feel like you’re part of what you’re playing. Games play smoothly at 120Hz in 4K.



The anti-glare allows you to have the optimal view from any angle. Experience amazing picture quality from any seat in the room.

Samsung’s first-ever OLED TV will show you rich contrast and deep black like you’ve never seen in a beautiful 4K resolution.



While there may not be a ton of 8K content to watch or play right now, there are some major benefits to using an 8K TV. For one, because the LEDs are a fraction of the size of what you’d find in a 4K TV, you get much lower levels of blooming happening when bright objects are against a dark background.

This stunning 8K smart TV has an infinity screen that extends all the way to the edge of the display. No bezel, just all beauty.