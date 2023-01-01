Launching Travel: 1-Year Membership | $10 | StackSocial



The price of rent is too damn high, but at least you can enjoy a cheaper vacation with this Launching Travel deal at StackSocial. For a limited time, you can save 77% off the standard yearly rate of $45 and grab a membership for only $10. With it, you’ll get exclusive deals on rental cars, event tickets, hotels, and perks like coupons and gift certificates. That’s right; you get deals with your deal, so you can save while you save. For you whipper-snappers out there, that’s a reference to a Pimp My Ride meme. Pimp My Ride is a show that aired on MTV back in the Stone Age starring Xzibit. Anyway, if you want to travel a lot in the near future, this is a good way to save more paper, the kind you should always be stacking. Uh, so anyway, this sale is live until January 9, 2023, so be sure to subscribe if you’re interested at this price before then . Happy trails!