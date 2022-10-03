Intel Core-Powered Laptops | Up to $3 00 off | Best Buy

If you were late to all the back-to-school sales last month, fear not. It’s still pretty easy to get yourself a new laptop without paying full price. Right now, Best Buy is running a promotion on Intel C ore-powered laptops in which you can save up to $200 off according to the site’s own verbiage. This is strange though because as soon as you click through, you’ll see that some of these go as high as $300 off. I’m not complaining, just pointing it out. You can save even more than Best Buy wants you to believe apparently.

Take for instance t his Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 which runs on a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor. It’s got a 13.3" screen that can fully flip around to be used like a tablet and contains 256GB of solid-state storage. This model is $300 off, bringing it down to $650. Another to consider is the HP Envy x360. This laptop also has a hinge to convert it to a tablet on the fly and is powered b y an Intel Core i7. It’s also got a 512GB SSD and goes for $250 off right now.

