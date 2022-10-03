Intel Core-Powered Laptops | Up to $300 off | Best Buy
If you were late to all the back-to-school sales last month, fear not. It’s still pretty easy to get yourself a new laptop without paying full price. Right now, Best Buy is running a promotion on Intel Core-powered laptops in which you can save up to $200 off according to the site’s own verbiage. This is strange though because as soon as you click through, you’ll see that some of these go as high as $300 off. I’m not complaining, just pointing it out. You can save even more than Best Buy wants you to believe apparently.
Take for instance this Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 which runs on a 12th gen Intel Core i5 processor. It’s got a 13.3" screen that can fully flip around to be used like a tablet and contains 256GB of solid-state storage. This model is $300 off, bringing it down to $650. Another to consider is the HP Envy x360. This laptop also has a hinge to convert it to a tablet on the fly and is powered by an Intel Core i7. It’s also got a 512GB SSD and goes for $250 off right now.