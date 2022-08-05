Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter | $400 | SuperShop | Promo Code GOSWY

Need something a little quicker than walking to get around town, but not as cumbersome or large as a bike? Look no further than the Segway Ninebot ES2. This electric scooter can reach up to 15mph and accommodate a max load of 220lbs. The lightweight and foldable design makes for easy transport indoors after having ridden the scooter to your destination. Under 30lbs total with a single-click folding system—you can pack it and carry it with just one hand if need be. The refurbished model is $463 off right now but you can make it an even $500 off with the promo code GOSWY.