Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones | $180 | Amazon

Beats Studio Buds | $100 | Amazon

A couple of different pairs of Beats earbuds are on sale over at Amazon. The Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds get you 9 hours of battery life and have wrap-around ear hooks to secure the earbuds in place. They’re also reinforced for sweat and water resistance making them perfect for long runs and workouts. R ight now, they’re 28% off. In addition, you can get yourself a pair of Beats Studio Buds for 33% off. These in-ear headphones get you 8 hours of listening time (up to 24 with the case) and have active noise canceling . Save on either pair today.

