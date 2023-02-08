Save Yourself 60% On This GearLight 10" Selfie Tripod Ring Light If You Grab It Today

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

GearLight 10" Selfie Tripod Ring Light | $16 | Amazon | GEARLIGHT10



We all love a good selfie, but finding the right lighting can be tough. If you’re sick of that struggle, then there’s a large chance that you’ve considered grabbing yourself a ring light. If you’ve yet to go ahead and do that, then today’s the day to change things up and grab this GearLight 10" Selfie Tripod Ring Light while it’s 60% off if you enter the code GEARLIGHT10 at checkout. The GearLight 10" Selfie Tripod Ring Light has an adjustable height, dual phone holders, has a strong but variable LED ring light, and can be used for things as simple as applying makeup or morning checks, to more public things like content creation and streaming.