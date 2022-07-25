Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset | $150 | Amazon



A good gaming headset is essential if you’re trying to improve, and this Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset is one of the best around. At $150, which is 40% off, this headset has 50mm over-ear speakers, features surround sound technology for full immersion, has an excellent microphone with Truspeak Technology for crystal clear communication , and automatically boost incoming chat to help make sure you always hear what you need to. On top of that, this sleek headset also has memory foam to make sure your ears are as comfortable as they could ever be, and even feature a unique bit of design to make sure these over-ear headphones don’t put any pressure on your glasses. They’re incredible, and you’ll struggle to find a better deal than this.