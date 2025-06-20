Logo
Save Up to 40% Off Bedding and More at Rest's New Year's Sale

New year new sheets, or something like that.

ByBrittany Vincent
Looking to outfit your bedroom with some new pillows and blankets and other bedding essentials? Better find something that can keep you cool when it's hot and warm when it's cold.

Rest is especially good about helping hot sleepers finally stay comfortable at night. The brand’s Evercool line of comforters, sheets, pillows, and pajamas is designed to pull heat away from your body and stay cool to the touch, so you can actually relax instead of waking up sweaty and restless.

Right now, you can save up to 40% during the Rest New Year's Sale. Select cooling bedding and sleepwear are marked down by up to 40% off their regular prices. Depending on what you pick, you can save a big chunk on pieces you’ll use every single night.

Up to 40% Off | Rest

You can start with an Evercool comforter or sheet set if you just want to cool down your current bed, or build a full setup with pillows and sleepwear so everything that touches your skin is working to keep you comfortable. If you’re tired of kicking off the covers at 3 a.m. or fighting with the thermostat, the Rest sale is a simple way to upgrade your sleep and pay less for it.

Be sure to go grab what you're still needing to outfit your bedding setup while you can still save a significant amount. Bedding can be expensive, so saving as much as you can is always a boon.

Buy at Rest


