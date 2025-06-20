If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to upgrade your home tech, kitchen setup, or travel gear, today’s deals at Walmart are worth a serious look. From big-screen entertainment to everyday wellness essentials, these picks of trusted brands are now sitting at wallet-friendly pricing—so you can score high-quality items without stretching your budget. Whether you’re refreshing your living room, simplifying weeknight dinners, or gearing up for your next getaway, there’s something here for you.

Samsung 65” Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV This Samsung TV delivers big-screen viewing with crisp 4K color and a sleek, slim design that makes movies and shows pop without distraction. It’s a solid choice if you want smart TV features and free streaming content without paying premium prices.

WHALL 12QT Touchscreen Air Fryer This air fryer is a roomy, touchscreen-controlled air fryer with 12 preset menus that make cooking almost effortless. You’ll enjoy juicy, crispy food with way less oil and a clear window so you can watch the magic happen.

Apple Watch Series 11 Apple's sleek daily sidekick tracks workouts, sleep, heart health, and even gives you hypertension alerts, all from your wrist. It’s comfy to wear, has great battery life for all-day use, and keeps you connected without having to pull out your phone.

RENPHO Air Purifier This little powerhouse is designed for big rooms, pulling in air from spaces up to about 1500 sq ft and trapping tiny pollen, dust, pet dander, and odors thanks to its 5-stage H13 HEPA filter. It’s quiet on low and handy for keeping your living space feeling fresher.

Travelhouse 3 Piece Hardside Luggage Set This travel set gives you lightweight, impact-resistant suitcases in three useful sizes, all with TSA locks and smooth spinner wheels for easy rolling through airports. With roomy interiors and durable shells, it’s a no-fuss set for weekend trips or long vacations.