Woot! isn't the only retailer jumping the gun on Black Friday sales, but they might take the cake with this deal. They're offering the best-in-class LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Smart TV — a solid buy at $2,700 — for just $1,348. It's a half-price deal that might just set the entire market on its ear, because this incredible TV — rated the best OLED set on the market by Popular Mechanics — is an AI-backed do-it-all powerhouse that far outperforms this new price tag.

It's not hyperbole to say that the LG 65-Inch Class C5 Series has it all. With LG's Brightness Booster technology and advanced glare prevention, you can mount it with confidence in any room in your home. The picture has Perfect Black and Perfect Color self-lit pixels — 8.3 million of them. Gamers will love the o.1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate combined with the amazingly vivid big screen, and it's all driven by the Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 that intelligently upscales and enhances the picture based on what you're watching — live sports, movies, games, and more.

It's possible that there will be bigger deals available on Black Friday or during Cyber Week, but this one running now at Woot! is going to be exceptionally hard to beat. Jumping the gun and avoiding the Black Friday rush by grabbing the best-in-class 65-Inch Class OLED evo AI 4K C5 Series Smart TV at Woot for just $1,348 is a smart move.