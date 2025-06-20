Keep Your Favorite Streaming Content Forever With Keeprix

Keeprix captures your favorite streaming content so you can watch it as many times as you want, free of charge.

Streaming platforms have transformed more movies and TV shows into on-demand entertainment than ever before. But they do it for a price that seems to grow bigger every year, and somehow some of your favorites never seem to make it onto any of the big platforms. If you're paying those monthly fees to the big streaming platforms while you're only watching a few dozen of your absolute favorites, Keeprix's All-in-One Streaming Video Downloader will let you download and save them so you can watch them offline anytime you want.

A lifetime subscription to Keeprix is just $96 at StackSocial, 40% off its suggested price of $160. It works with all of the platforms you're currently paying monthly fees for — Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, Hulu, and HBO Max, and also works with TikTok and YouTube.

Keeprix supports videos with up to 4K resolution while removing download limits and skipping past regional restrictions, and the downloads are fast, even when you do multiple videos at one time in batch downloads. All your saved videos are stored in a personal media library that you can access offline, and it works across Windows and Mac devices. One purchase of a lifetime license to Keeprix lets you build your own media library, taking your favorites from the streaming platforms, and then giving you the option of cancelling those subscriptions once and for all. It's just $96 right now at StackSocial.