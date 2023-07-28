It's all consuming.
Save Up to 38% on the Anker PowerConf S3—a Bluetooth Conference Speaker

Enhance the clarity of your online meetings for as low as $80.

Joe Tilleli
Ensure your calls have high-quality audio with the help of Anker’s PowerConf S3 Bluetooth speakerphone. This conference speaker has a six-microphone array. That allows you to stand up, walk around and talk to your heart’s content knowing it will pick up your voice with optimal clarity, covering the entire meeting space. It uses real-time voice optimization and background noise reduction so you can be certain you sound crystal-clear on the other side.

The Anker PowerConf S3 typically goes for $130, but it’s currently on sale. The blue version is down to just $100 while the black is down to $80.

