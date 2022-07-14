Amazon and Prime Da y aren’t the only players in town. Best Buy has some major discounts on TVs, office chairs, monitors, and more going on right now.



Steelcase Gesture Wrapped Back Office Chair | $250 off

65" Furrion Aurora Partial Sun 4K LED Outdoor TV | $1,000 off

Insignia 2D Zero Gravity Full Body Massage Chair | $1,000 off

75" LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV | $1,700 off

49" Samsung Odyssey Curved QHD 240Hz Gaming Monitor | $500 off

15.6" HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch-Screen Laptop | $300 off

SanDisk Extreme Pro 2TB Internal Solid State Drive | $270 off

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch | $60 off

The problem with putting a TV outside on your patio or deck is that gosh darn sun just hanging in the sky glaring off the screen. The Furrion Aurora Partial Sun 4K LED Outdoor TV ($1,000 off) is built to combat this issue thanks to its high-brightness screen and auto-brightness controls that will adjust light levels for the best viewing experience. Weatherproof housing too. Or p erhaps stay inside and relax in an Insignia 2D Zero Gravity full-body m assage c hair ($1,000 off) .

