Instax Mini 11 Cameras | $60 | Amazon



Sometimes, a physical photo is so much more memorable than a digital one. We rely on our phones for so much these days that we tend to forget how cool a real photo can be. So bring back that feeling with the Instax Mini 11 Camera, on sale at Amazon for just $60. Save $10 on these candy-colored cameras that let you take photos with instant copies that print out before your eyes. It’s like a cuter Polaroid camera. Plus, it has a selfie mirror so you can be vain if you want. You can’t put these pictures on Instagram that print out, but you can make memories where you stand, and you can share these prints with your loved ones. And that’s better than a bunch of stupid likes and “Insta saw it first” nonsense, right? Because I assure you, no one cares where you posted a picture first on social media. No one. And if they say they do, they’re lying.