Anker’s Black Friday deals are pretty wild this year—including big savings on power products of all sizes that’ll last for years! Check out these heavy-duty savings on some heavy-duty power stations and (gasp) solar panels? They’re all on Amazon Prime—so you’ll get ‘em delivered stat.

This power station has an impressive 10-year lifespan. With 13 ports of all different types—six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car outlet—you’ll never be stranded without a charge.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $980 at Amazon

This slightly smaller power station still packs a punch—and still has that powerful 10-year lifespan. With nine ports from UCB-A to USB-C, plus AC and car ports, this station can power a mini-fridge or TV if need be.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $406 at Amazon

Advertisement

This mighty-mighty power bank is as powerful as a wall outlet, with AC outlets, USB ports and USB-C ports. It can charge four devices at once, and has a nifty built-in flashlight.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $140 at Amazon

Advertisement

This pop-up solar panel is perfect for camping trips. It’s designed for the Anker Powerhouse line (more on that later), and has a light that alerts whether its aligned with the sun properly.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $241 at Amazon

Advertisement

The Anker 555 has AC ports, USB-C ports, and USB-A ports, and is compatible with Anker’s solar panels to store energy to charge your stuff.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $800 at Amazon

Advertisement

If that Anker 555 isn’t enough, you can bundle it with these solar panels for a total of $1300. Let the sun power the generator and the generator power your devices! Poetic! Powerful!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1300 at Amazon

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.