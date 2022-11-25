Anker’s Black Friday deals are pretty wild this year—including big savings on power products of all sizes that’ll last for years! Check out these heavy-duty savings on some heavy-duty power stations and (gasp) solar panels? They’re all on Amazon Prime—so you’ll get ‘em delivered stat.
Anker 757 Portable Power Station | $980 | 30% Off
This power station has an impressive 10-year lifespan. With 13 ports of all different types—six AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and a car outlet—you’ll never be stranded without a charge.
Anker 535 Portable Power Station | $406 | 30% Off
This slightly smaller power station still packs a punch—and still has that powerful 10-year lifespan. With nine ports from UCB-A to USB-C, plus AC and car ports, this station can power a mini-fridge or TV if need be.
Anker Power Bank Powerhouse | $140 | 30% Off
This mighty-mighty power bank is as powerful as a wall outlet, with AC outlets, USB ports and USB-C ports. It can charge four devices at once, and has a nifty built-in flashlight.
Anker 625 Solar Panel with Adjustable Kickstand | $241 | 27% Off
This pop-up solar panel is perfect for camping trips. It’s designed for the Anker Powerhouse line (more on that later), and has a light that alerts whether its aligned with the sun properly.
Anker 555 Portable Power Station | $800 | 20% Off | Clip Coupon
The Anker 555 has AC ports, USB-C ports, and USB-A ports, and is compatible with Anker’s solar panels to store energy to charge your stuff.
Anker 555 Solar Generator with Solar Panel | $1300 | 19% Off | Clip Coupon
If that Anker 555 isn’t enough, you can bundle it with these solar panels for a total of $1300. Let the sun power the generator and the generator power your devices! Poetic! Powerful!
