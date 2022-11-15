One of the best times of the year t o upgrade your home theater is right now during or around Black Friday. Retailers like Crutchfield offer significant discounts across various lines of TVs, home theater receivers, speakers, and more. And right now, Crutchfield is running an early Black Friday promotion to help you both save and beat the rush that follows Thanksgiving. Peruse some of the best TVs from LG and more with discounts of up to $1,200 off.



LG has an excellent lineup of TVs. The LG C2 Series is the best mid-priced TV on the market for gamers looking to get the most out of their PS5 or Xbox Series X. And displays like the giant 83" G2 are seeing discounts of up to $1,200 off. Take a look to find the best one for your living room or home theater.

A receiver serves as a central hub for your entertainment needs. It’s not always needed, but once you start incorporating your TV, a surround sound system, multiple gaming platforms , and more, it becomes substantially easier to get everything to play together nicely when it’s all controlled from a central access point.

To really make your home theater pop off, you’re going to want great sound. Many f olks underestimate the importance of audio versus video. I’m one to believe that the immersion while watching some big action scenes comes more from the sound design and quality as opposed to how big you can get Tom Cruise to appear on your wall. Save up to $800 on select Wharfdale speakers.