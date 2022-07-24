What are you still pushing your feet alongside your scooter? Okay, old man. Manual effort to propel yourself forward is about as old as the wheel itself. We’re way beyond that now. Best Buy has a number of electric scooters and other rideables on sale right now
SWFT Blaze Hoverboard | $100
Hover-1 Kids Flare Foldable Electric Scooter | $130
Hover-1 Titan Electric Self-Balancing Scooter | $193
Razor Power Core E100 Electric Scooter | $169
Razor Electric Dune Buggy | $532
Serial 1 MOSH/CTY eBike | $2660
I’ve yet to try one of those poorly named “hoverboards” and am a bit terrified I’d propel myself into a car door riding one. But kids have no problem balancing on them and seem to love them! It seems some of them have even gone through a rebranding to be more accurately called “self-balancing scooters.” If that’s not your style, you can save a whopping $1,140 on a Serial 1 eBike. That still brings it to a cost of over a couple thousand dollars, but a penny saved is a penny earned, yeah?
