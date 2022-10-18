Anker | Amazon



Anker makes some killer phone batteries and power banks—and a whole handful of their top-tier chargers are on sale at Amazon. These banks are adaptable, have wide compatibility, and hold charges for days. Your airport savior, hiking buddy, or office backpack backup—these Ankers are your new best friend.

The ultra-slim Anker 313 uses a USB-C to lightning cable to charge up your devices, and can be charged by its own micro-USB. The 313 is a super-slim model, and holds over two full charges for an iPhone—though you’ll never drop all the way to 0% with this by your side.

With both a USB-C to Lightning and micro-USB port for recharging, and two classic USB ports for charging your phone or tablet, this Anker is a highly versatile companion for on-the-go. It’s also super powerful: nearly five full charges for a Samsung Galaxy and about four for iPhones.

The 523 is designed for the iPhone 13, and supports a USB-C to lightning cable. It’s about the same size as the iPhone itself—lightweight and slim. This Anker can charge an iPhone to 50% in about 30 minutes—great news if you’re close to zero.

The smallest and most lightweight Anker, this uses a USB-C to lightning charger and charges with a micro-USB, like most Anker batteries. This is about the size of a credit card, and and is housed in a rugged, double-layer shell to reduce impact if it bounces around your bag.

Do not be fooled by it’s cute appearance. The Anker 511 is a slim, cuboid charger that plugs right into the wall to recharge. Use a UCB-C to plug your phone–or Airpods—in and charge ‘em up quick.

And if you’re hosing a dang party or an outdoors excursion—this solar-powered power station lets everyone plug in their devices for maximum charge. The portable device hosts 2 AC ports, 2 USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a car outlet for a long weekend in the woods.